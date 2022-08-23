District attorney launches investigation into Mohawk High School football team hazing allegations

PITTSBURGH (KDAK) — The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office is investigating hazing allegations within the Mohawk High School football team.

According to New Castle News, an investigation is in "the early stages" according to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.

"The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office is investigating a reported hazing incident involving the Mohawk Area School District football team," he said in a statement to The News. "The District Attorney's office is working in cooperation with the school district administration in the investigation, which is in the early stages."

The team was set to schedule Shenango on Saturday, but the game was canceled last Thursday, the newspaper reported. Mohawk's season-opening game Friday at home against Union was also reportedly canceled.

"The District has been made aware of allegations involving the high school football team and claims of potential unlawful activity," Superintendent Michael Leitera told The News in a statement. "In accordance with legal requirements, the appropriate law enforcement authorities were contacted and the district's administration is conducting an investigation. Parents of football team members have been notified of the issue and all appropriate steps are being taken to insure the safety of the district's students and to investigate the matter thoroughly."

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.