DA: 3 Mohawk High School football team members to face charges after hazing investigation

NORTH BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa released his findings Friday, saying the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members. He disputed rumors of "ritualized sexual abuse" and said there wasn't a "scintilla" of evidence supporting the rumors.

The district attorney also said after talking to 20 team members, three coaches and trainers and school officials, the investigation didn't find any evidence of a "malignant culture" or any behavior by adults suggesting a normalized acceptance of hazing and abuse allegations.

"It became evident during the investigation that despite extended periods of time in which adult supervision was lacking, there was no evidence of preexisting knowledge or acceptance of the instances of hazing and abuse by the school district or any of its employees," Lamancusa said.

With the investigation over, the Mohawk Area School District said it's safe to resume the season. The varsity football team had been inactive.

"While the incident is disturbing and unacceptable, it is not a part of the District's culture and appropriate parties have been and will be held accountable," the assistant to the superintendent said in a press release.

Because those accused are juveniles, Lamancusa said their identities or any more details about the allegations won't be released.

The school district said support and resources have been offered to students, and there was an anti-hazing assembly.

"The District understands that it will be a lengthy process to heal from these events, but we have begun to take the necessary steps in making sure this event is addressed and never occurs again," the press release said.