Page's Dairy Mart set to open for the season in early March

Page's Dairy Mart, the popular longtime Pittsburgh staple ice cream shop, has announced it'll be opening for the season in early March.

Page's shared the news on its social media page that they'll be opening for the season on Friday, March 7.

This upcoming season will be Page's 74th year in business.

"We can't wait to see both familiar and new faces this year—it's going to be a pretty sweet season," the business said in its announcement.

Over the holidays, a gingerbread recreation of Page's was selected as the Clearview Choice award winner at the annual gingerbread house competition in Pittsburgh.

In recent years, Page's was ranked the 16th best ice cream shop in the country by Yelp.