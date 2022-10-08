Pa. State Rep. Austin Davis casts vote for November election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Representative Austin Davis cast his vote early for the November election.

He filled it out at the Allegheny County Elections Office in the City-County Building yesterday.

Davis is running to become the state's first Black lieutenant governor. He's on the ballot with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro.

Davis said he believes all Pennsylvanians should have the right to vote, whether that be early, by mail, or in person.