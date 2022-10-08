Watch CBS News
Politics

Pa. State Rep. Austin Davis casts vote for November election

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Rep. Austin Davis casts vote for midterm election
Pa. State Rep. Austin Davis casts vote for midterm election 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Representative Austin Davis cast his vote early for the November election.

He filled it out at the Allegheny County Elections Office in the City-County Building yesterday.

Davis is running to become the state's first Black lieutenant governor. He's on the ballot with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro.

Davis said he believes all Pennsylvanians should have the right to vote, whether that be early, by mail, or in person.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.