Pa. Attorney General files suit against North Hills Auto Mall

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state attorney general has filed a lawsuit against North Hills Auto Mall and its president Regis Mannke.

The AG stated that the dealership deceived consumers about the conditions of the vehicle they purchased, which often broke down not long after the purchase or did not pass inspection.

"This is every used car buyer's worst fear – paying hard-earned money and realizing soon after that the vehicle is in poor condition," Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "My office has a duty to uphold state law and regulations that prohibit deceptive car dealers from swindling consumers in this fashion, and we will do everything in our power to uphold that duty. Consumers deserve nothing less."

Among the steps, the lawsuit is calling on the court to make Mannke and North Hills Auto Mall pay restitution to the consumers who have suffered losses or be permanently prohibited from doing business as a seller of motor vehicles in Pennsylvania.

Consumers who believe they or someone they know have been deceived by North Hills Auto Mall can file a complaint by calling 800-441-2555 or sending an email to scams@attorneygeneral.gov.