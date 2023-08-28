Over 3,000 theaters across America participate in National Cinema Day

Over 3,000 theaters across America participate in National Cinema Day

Over 3,000 theaters across America participate in National Cinema Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 3,000 movie theaters across the country participated in National Cinema Day, offering movie tickets for just $4!

Moviegoers at the Cinemark theater in Robinson Township were excited about the deal.

"i i think it's good, yeah," said Bryson Gottshalck of Moon Township. "It draws people in. It's good businesses do this in the struggling times. You know high prices. especially the housing market, then have $4 movie day. It's a relief. I'll tell you that."

Special discounts were also offered on concession stand items.