The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming back to Pittsburgh. Here's where you can find it.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming back to Pittsburgh this week.

The iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is rolling back into town for several appearances, starting Thursday. Pittsburghers can get a peek at the vehicle and snag some "Wienermobilia."

On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Wienermobile can't fly, but that won't stop it from making an appearance at the Westmoreland Airshow in Latrobe. It'll be there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday then 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There are six different Wienermobiles driven by official spokespeople called "hotdoggers." Kraft Heinz, which owns Oscar Mayer, says the hotdoggers drive an average of 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 cities across the country. The driveable hot dog was last in the Pittsburgh area in February.

In 1936, Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl Mayer envisioned a 13-foot metal hot dog on wheels to drive the company spokesperson around. The Wienermobile was discontinued in 1977 but came out of retirement by popular demand in the late 80s and has since evolved.

These days, the Wienermobiles are equipped with V8 engines, backup cameras, 52-inch flat-screen TVs, removable "bun roofs" and hot dog-shaped dashboards.

The Wienermobiles' locations and their full schedules of events can be found online.