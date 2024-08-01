Westmoreland County Airshow visitors will have unique opportunity to ride in WWII era planes

Watch CBS News
LATROBE (KDKA) - For two days in August, history enthusiasts will have a chance to take to the skies in some really unique aircraft. 

As part of the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe on August 17 and 18, the Capital Wing will fly rides in two World War II Warbirds. 

The Capital Wing will be flying rides in its 1942 Beoing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane, the type of plane used to train U.S. airmen in WWII. 

Also, up to three passengers can go for a ride on the Capital Wing's Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, a 1930s aircraft used by the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII to spot enemy submarines off of the Atlantic coast. 

Along with the two WWII Warbird rides, the Capital Wing will have on display its TBM Avenger torpedo bomber. The bomber is the heaviest and largest single-engine bomber from WWII. Visitors will be able to walk on the wing of the bomber and see the cockpit. 

For those interested in taking a ride in one of the two aircraft advanced tickets can be purchased on the Capital Wing website at this link

The Westmoreland County Airshow, as stated earlier, will take place on August 17 and 18 and will happen at the Palmer Regional Aiport in Latrobe. Parking will cost visitors $10 and admission is $20 per person. 

You can learn more about the 2024 Shop'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow on their website at this link

