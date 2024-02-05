Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the 'Burgh this week.

The iconic Wienermobile will make three stops in the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday, handing out swag and giving visitors a peak into the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

The Wienermobile's visit to the Steel City kicks off with an appearance at the BJs in Bridgeville on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then it'll go to the BJs in Ross Township on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before wrapping up at the Butler AM Rotary's Carved in Ice event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wienermobile is driven by official spokespeople called "hotdoggers." Kraft Heinz, which owns Oscar Mayer, says the hotdoggers drive the giant hot dog an average of 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 cities across the country.

In 1936, Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl Mayer envisioned a 13-foot metal hot dog on wheels to drive the company spokesperson around. The Wienermobile was discontinued in 1977 but came out of retirement by popular demand in the late 80s and has since evolved.

These days, the Wienermobiles are equipped with V8 engines, backup cameras, 52-inch flat-screen TVs, removable "bun roofs" and hot dog-shaped dashboards.

Oscar Mayer says there are six different hot dogs touring the country at all times. The Weinermobiles' locations and their full schedules of events can be found online.