One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Beaver Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person died in a late-night crash along Midland Beaver Road in Industry Borough on Wednesday night.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and occurred just after 10 p.m. near Barclay Hill Road.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person died in the crash.
No other details surrounding the crash were provided, including the cause.
Beaver Police are handling the investigation into the crash.
