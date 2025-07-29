One person injured in overnight shooting in Washington, Pa.

One person was injured overnight in a shooting in the city of Washington.

The shooting happened near the area of East Hallam Avenue and Ridge Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers told KDKA.

One person was injured in a shooting that happened overnight near Ridge Avenue in Washington, Pennsylvania. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

Dispatchers said that the City of Washington Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting.