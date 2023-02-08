One person flown to the hospital after crash on Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bad crash took place this morning along Route 28.

In the northbound lanes near the Freeport exit, traffic was stopped for a brief period of time as first responders waited for a medical helicopter to take a victim to the hospital.

Their condition at this time is unknown.

Traffic has begun moving once again with one lane still shut down as police investigate the crash.

