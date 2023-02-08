Watch CBS News
One person flown to the hospital after crash on Route 28

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bad crash took place this morning along Route 28. 

In the northbound lanes near the Freeport exit, traffic was stopped for a brief period of time as first responders waited for a medical helicopter to take a victim to the hospital. 

Their condition at this time is unknown. 

Traffic has begun moving once again with one lane still shut down as police investigate the crash. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:32 AM

