PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Homewood North section of Pittsburgh.

The shooting took place on Race Street just before 10 p.m. on Friday night. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest on a sidewalk.

Officials immediately began life-saving measures while medics were en route, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after EMS arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.