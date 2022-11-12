One man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 36-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed in Butler County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Roy Herr of Wampum was driving on Glade Mill Road in Clinton Township just after 4 p.m. when his motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a guardrail.

Herr lost control of the bike, causing it to go off the northern side of the road and he then struck the guardrail.

He sustained deadly injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herr was not wearing any safety equipment at the time, according to police paperwork.