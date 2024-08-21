Watch CBS News
One dead, one injured in crash on Rt. 51 near Uniontown

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a late-night crash along Route 51 outside Uniontown. 

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said that the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

kdka-route-51-menallen-township-deadly-crash.png
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash along Route 51 in Menallen Township, Fayette County. KDKA

Dr. Baker said the crash involved two vehicles and a 65-year-old man was killed. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to Dr. Baker. 

The investigation into the deadly crash is described as being 'ongoing.'

