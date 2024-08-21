One dead, one injured in crash on Rt. 51 near Uniontown

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a late-night crash along Route 51 outside Uniontown.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said that the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Dr. Baker said the crash involved two vehicles and a 65-year-old man was killed. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to Dr. Baker.

The investigation into the deadly crash is described as being 'ongoing.'