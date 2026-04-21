4 Ohio restaurants named among best brunch spots in America by OpenTable

Four eateries in Ohio were included on OpenTable's list of the 100 best brunch spots in America for 2026.

OpenTable recently released its "2026's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants" ranking, and Forno Kitchen and Bar in Columbus, Lindey's in Columbus, Pier W in Cleveland and Butcher and Rose in Columbus were included in the top 100.

Forno Kitchen and Bar

The eatery in the Short North Arts District has a brunch menu with several sharables, cocktails, salads, sandwiches, and favorites like chicken and waffles, breakfast pizza, and Nutella-stuffed French toast.

Forno Kitchen and Bar has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with more than 3,000 reviews. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lindey's

Sue Doody opened the restaurant in German Village in 1981, and it has a diverse brunch menu for guests, including crab and egg, avocado toast, breakfast nachos and more.

Lindey's has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with more than 9,000 reviews. The brunch menu is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pier W

Pier W, which made the list in 2025, sits on a cliff overlooking Lake Erie and offers guests awe-inspiring views. Its brunch menu features classics like French toast and scrambled eggs, but offers unique items like roasted diver scallops and sesame-seared tuna.

The restaurant has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with nearly 500 reviews.

Butcher and Rose

The restaurant in Downtown Columbus says it provides an "unparalleled steakhouse experience." It is currently gearing up for its Mother's Day brunch, which will feature king crab Benedict, cinnamon rolls and more.

Butcher and Rose has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with nearly 2,000 reviews.

OpenTable explains methodology

OpenTable said it found 2026's top brunch spots after reviewing 10 million reviews from verified diners and "dining metrics" from March 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026. The metrics included diner ratings and the percentage of reservations made in advance. Those metrics were then weighted to generate an overall score.