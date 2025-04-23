Ohio restaurant named one of the best brunch spots in America by OpenTable

When is the best time to eat dinner?

An eatery in Ohio was named one of the 100 best brunch spots in America for 2025.

OpenTable recently released its "2025's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants" list, and Pier W in Cleveland made the cut. The restaurant on Lake Avenue in Cleveland was the only eatery in Ohio to make the list. No restaurants in the Pittsburgh area were named.

The Ohio eatery opened in 1965 and has served seafood and other meat dishes to the Cleveland community and visitors ever since. Besides the food, people make reservations at Pier W for the breathtaking views, as it sits on a cliff overlooking Lake Erie.

"The Sunday Brunch is celebrated among Clevelanders for years, and is often mentioned as 'not to be missed,' when planning a visit," Pier W says on its website.

The restaurant also features an "exceptional list of fine wines from the world's most important wine regions," Pier W says.

The eatery in Cleveland is open for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner every day of the week and brunch on Sundays.

OpenTable said it found the best brunch spots in America for 2025 after looking at "diner reviews and demand metrics to determine the perfect brunch restaurants for Mother's Day across the country."

The online restaurant reservation platform said it looked at more than 10,500,000 reviews on its website, as well as "dining metrics" from January 2024 through December 2024. The metrics included the percentage of five-star reviews and diner ratings.

Pier W has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with 10,843 reviews.