Ocean rescue expert theorizes about missing Titanic sub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An ocean rescue expert theorizes the missing submersible may be entangled in the Titanic wreckage.

Butch Hendrick is the president of Lifeguard Systems. He believes this mission is possible after underwater noises were detected in the search area, which he says could be Morse code.

"It's the most incredible search, open ocean search ever because it's a one-of-a-kind," Hendrick said.

Hendrick has been developing and performing surface and subsurface water rescues for over three decades in 15 countries. He says there is zero visibility inside the vessel.

"They're trying to conserve as much power as they can. They have the lights turned out, so it's pitch black. They only have the portal to look out of. They're cold. At this point, they're becoming hypothermic inside," he said.

Hendrick says this type of underwater craft has a limited supply of oxygen. In a race against the clock, he believes the five onboard are trying to conserve oxygen by breathing slowly and doing whatever they can to stay alive for as long as they can.

"There are at least two survivalists-type on that vessel and they know how to try and stay alive," he said.

The fact that pinging noises have been detected gives Hendrick hope.

He says it's reasonable to believe someone on board said," Let's start doing Morse code and surely someone will know what we're saying."

"If they're sending out a signal, it means they're stuck."

Hendricks says a submersible has multiple propellers and if any of them got hung up on something, it cannot self-release.

"They still have to find it but I guarantee there is a team that is already planning what are we going to do when we find it and how fast are we going to do it," Hendrick said.