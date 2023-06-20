Watch Live: Updates on missing Titanic sub search at U.S. Coast Guard briefing

The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for a sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the sub during a dive Sunday morning about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and U.S. and Canadian authorities have been searching for it.

How to watch missing Titanic sub news briefing

What : The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing on search efforts for a missing sub carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic.

: Coast Guard Base Boston Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.