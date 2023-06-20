Watch Live: Updates on missing Titanic sub search at U.S. Coast Guard briefing
The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for a sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the sub during a dive Sunday morning about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and U.S. and Canadian authorities have been searching for it.
How to watch missing Titanic sub news briefing
- What: The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing on search efforts for a missing sub carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic.
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. Eastern time
- Location: Coast Guard Base Boston
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.
