Watch CBS News
U.S.

Watch Live: Updates on missing Titanic sub search at U.S. Coast Guard briefing

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live 2 Live

The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for a sub that went missing while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the sub during a dive Sunday morning about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and U.S. and Canadian authorities have been searching for it.

How to watch missing Titanic sub news briefing

  • What: The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a news briefing on search efforts for a missing sub carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic.
  • Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Time: 1 p.m. Eastern time
  • Location: Coast Guard Base Boston
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on June 20, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.