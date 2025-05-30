Watch CBS News
USGA hosts meet-and-greet event in Oakmont ahead of next month's U.S. Open

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The U.S. Open will be teeing off in less than two weeks and on Thursday night, the United States Golf Association held a meet-and-greet event for people who live in the Oakmont area.

Members of the community were invited to the Oaks Theater along Allegheny River Boulevard to learn about the upcoming event and see the coveted U.S. Open Trophy.

The United States Golf Association held a meet-and-greet event in Oakmont ahead of next month's playing of the U.S. Open.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"It's really cool to be working with and for an event that has such rich history," said Tim Lloyd, Senior Director of the U.S. Open Championship for the USGA. "We want to preserve that history, the tradition of the event and the game, but also look at how we can modernize and innovate as we look to incorporate the future as well. So blending those two together can be tricky at times, but to have a trophy with 124 names really reminds you of how historic this is."

The U.S. Open is being hosted at Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th time next month. 

The tournament will take place from June 12 to June 15. 

