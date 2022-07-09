Oakdale police officer and Marine Charles Stipetich to be laid to rest today

Charles Stipetich to be laid to rest today

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, Marine veteran and Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich will be laid to rest.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed last weekend in a road rage incident on Route 28.

The man who pulled the trigger is now facing homicide charges.

This morning, the fallen officer's friends and family will meet at the funeral home before being escorted by police to his final resting place.

Before he was shot and killed, Stipetich was known to always be smiling, laughing, and joking.

Officer Charles Stipetich didn't just protect and serve a small community, he also served his country as a Marine.

The Fox Chapel graduate was only an officer for about a week before he was killed, but he is receiving respect from the community as though he was on the force for a lifetime.

His family and friends will be at 10 a.m. and then his funeral will take place at 11 a.m.

KDKA will be covering the services and will have continuing coverage throughout the day.