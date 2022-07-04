Homicide charges filed against man accused of shooting, killing off-duty police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing homicide charges following a deadly shooting of an off-duty police officer in Blawnox.

On Sunday night, an off-duty Oakdale Borough police officer was killed and another man was injured in a shooting following an altercation along Fountain Street.

1According to police paperwork, 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen, of Pittsburgh, is facing homicide charges related to the shooting.

Police say officers found McSwiggen inside a Ford truck at the scene, who was suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police say that before McSwiggen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, he told officers he was involved in a road rage incident along Rt. 28 and followed a man who he said cut him off to Fountain Street, before getting into an altercation with that man (the off-duty officer) and his father.

Officers at the scene observed a windshield mounted video camera in McSwiggen's vehicle and obtained a search warrant for its contents.

Video from the camera showed the aforementioned road rage incident on Rt. 28. followed by showing the vehicle traveling to Fountain Street.

Further video shows parts of the altercation in the street, including the sound of a gunshot, and the off-duty officer checking himself for a wound, followed by a shot being fired at McSwiggen, and then falling to ground.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McSwiggen is facing charges of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

