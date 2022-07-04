Charles Stipetich, off-duty Oakdale officer killed in shooting, remembered as someone who 'wanted to change the world'

Off-duty officer killed in shooting remembered as someone who 'wanted to change the world'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charles G. Stipetich's family said he was born to protect and serve.

His family said since the age of 8, Stipetich wanted to be a Marine. And after serving in the Marines, he wanted to become a police officer.

He accomplished both, but his life and career came to an untimely end with his senseless killing on Sunday in Blawnox.

"He was a compassionate young man, he was a loving young man, and he wanted to change the world and he didn't get an opportunity to do that," said his mother, Deena Stipetich.

Off-duty Oakdale officer Charles Stipetich was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Blawnox on July 3, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

His father, Charles P. Stipetich, said, "My son was a United States Marine. He was a policeman for about eight days. He didn't deserve to get shot and die in the street like a dog. "

The man said his son had called him for help, someone was tailing him on Route 28 in a fit of road rage. Soon after, both cars pulled up in front of the house. And when the father came outside, he saw the man screaming at his son, Chuck.

"I got in between and told the gentleman my son was a police officer and stop before he would be arrested. He didn't stop," he said.

Stipetich said the man — now identified by police as Kevin Allen McSwiggen — shot his son and then pointed the gun at him.

"Chuckie saved my life. The guy was going to shoot me. Chuckie shot the guy so he couldn't shoot me," the father said.

"My son died a hero," his mother said.

Even before graduating from Fox Chapel High School in 2017, his family said Chuck Stipetich was planning to join the Marine Corps. And after Parris Island and Camp Lejeune, he traveled the world with the Marine Corps. In December, he enrolled in the police academy at IUP and had just started working as an officer in Oakdale.

"At the age of 23, someone took his life because they couldn't handle road rage or anything, they didn't know how to control themselves," Deena Stipetich said.

She said something needs to change in this country.

"We have to make some kind of change in the world. I ask all of you to pray and let's keep everyone safe and let's love each other instead of hate," she said.