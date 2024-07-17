Meteor streaks through sky over Statue of Liberty in NYC. Videos show fireball amid reports of boom, shaking.

Video shows meteor reported over NYC and New Jersey Video shows meteor reported over NYC and New Jersey 00:39

NEW YORK -- Did you see that? Several people reported seeing a meteor streak across the sky Tuesday in New York City, along with a loud boom and shaking buildings.

NASA said initial reports suggest the daylight fireball passed over the Statue of Liberty before moving west into New Jersey.

Social media users report loud boom

Some people on social media reported a loud boom and wondered if there had been an earthquake.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan wrote, "Folks from the Jersey Shore to the West Side of Manhattan reported hearing a sonic boom."

"I personally spoke with NYC Emergency Management and there is nothing on their radar. USGS says no earthquake. Some say maybe a meteor?" he posted on Facebook.

Video shows daylight fireball in New Jersey



Videos posted on the American Meteor Society website show a flash of light streaking through the sky in Northford, Connecticut and Wayne, New Jersey.

The organization said it received dozens of reports about the fireball around 11:15 a.m. from the Tri-State Area and parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Path may have passed over Statue of Liberty

NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office said initial reports suggest the fireball was first seen over New York City, then traveled east at 38,000 miles per hour and passed over the Statue of Liberty before heading west into New Jersey.

NASA noted the initial trajectory was based on eyewitness accounts that had not been verified by camera or satellite data.

It also said no meteorites were found, and military activity in the area may have caused the shaking.