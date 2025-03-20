Man critically injured during hit-and-run crash in North Versailles

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash crash in North Versailles on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Greensburg Pike and Hyer Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to Allegheny County Police.

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

A man was critically injured Wednesday night during a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in North Versailles. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are looking into what led up to the crash and the early investigation appears to show that a dark-colored SUV hit the man before leaving the area.

Detectives are now working to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.