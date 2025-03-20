Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically injured during hit-and-run crash in North Versailles

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash crash in North Versailles on Wednesday night. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Greensburg Pike and Hyer Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to Allegheny County Police.

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

screenshot-2025-03-20-002316.png
A man was critically injured Wednesday night during a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in North Versailles. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are looking into what led up to the crash and the early investigation appears to show that a dark-colored SUV hit the man before leaving the area.

Detectives are now working to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.