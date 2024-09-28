Man sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for shooting a North Versailles police officer and K9

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of shooting a North Versailles police officer and K-9 last year will spend 15-30 years behind bars.

Ian Fields pleaded guilty to the shooting last year on Arlington Avenue that sent one officer to the hospital as well as a K-9.

According to police back in November, Fields attempted to force his way into the home of a woman he knew, and he opened fire in the 200 block of Arlington Avenue.

When police arrived, Fields fled the scene and was found in an alleyway between Arlington and Delaware and between Wood and Elma. Police ordered him to stop, but he refused and then opened fire on police.

Police returned fire, but then Officer Steven Shawley and K-9 Chase were hit. Fields took off after the shots were fired but was then taken into custody a few hours later.

Shawley was hit in the hand and cheek.

Three months after the shooting, Officer Shawley and K-9 Chase returned to duty.

"Just know, we have no regrets and would put ourselves in the same situation over and over again to protect all residents, visitors, and businesses of North Versailles Township," Shawley said. "It is our honor to protect and serve all of you and we cannot wait to be back out there!"

Shawley also thanked everyone who reached out to him and wished him well in his recovery.