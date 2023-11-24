North Versailles police officer recovering after being shot in alleyway

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - An officer is in stable condition following a police shooting in North Versailles early on Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 3:30 a.m., they were called to the 200 block of Arlington Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance.

North Versailles Police were called to that scene and found a man in an alley behind a home - they attempted to take him into custody but were unsuccessful.

He then produced a handgun and fired at least one shot at police, with an officer being hit by the gunfire.

The officer who was hit is in stable condition and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

