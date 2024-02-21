North Versailles Police officer and K-9 return to work months after being shot in the line of duty

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- A North Versailles Police officer and his K-9 officer who were shot in the fall have returned to work.

Officer Steven Shawley and K-9 Chase were both shot in late November by a suspect, Ian Fields, who investigators say tried to force his way into the home a woman and opened fire.

Fields was encountered by police in an alleyway and that's when he fired at the officers, hitting Shawley and K-9 Chase.

Officer Steven Shawley and K-9 Chase returned to work nearly three months after being shot in the line of duty. North Versailles Police K-9 Unit / Facebook

Shawley was hit in the hand and grazed in the cheek.

Now nearly three months later, Shawley and K-9 Chase are back to work.

Shawley says it will be a long road to recovery for he and K-9 Chase, but says it won't slow them down.

"Just know, we have no regrets and would put ourselves in the same situation over and over again to protect all residents, visitors, and businesses of North Versailles Township," Shawley said. "It is our honor to protect and serve all of you and we cannot wait to be back out there!"

Shawley also says he wanted to thank everyone who reached out and wished them well during their recovery.