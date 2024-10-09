North Side "Esplanade" riverfront project one step closer to happening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive entertainment, retail and housing development proposed on Pittsburgh's North Side is a step closer to happening.

When initially announced, the North Side Esplanade's developers promised a venue with new things for people to enjoy. Piatt Companies is the firm behind the idea. It's been a while since introduced, but company representative Molly Onufer said there's been good reason for taking it slow and steady.

"It's been about seven years since we started this project," Onufer said. "We're getting ready to go to the City Planning Commission."

So, what's the big deal with the Esplanade?

"In the first phase, we're going to see the Ferris wheel that will sit on two-and-a-half stories," Onufer said. "Also during phase one, we'll put in a marina right on the river. Also, we're going to be doing some improvements to the riverfront trail."

"We'll also be doing an apartment building," she added. "We're looking at about 300 apartments. We'll also be doing in phase one the current building, which is the centerpiece of the whole thing. It will have a four-seasons garden."

The basic idea of Pittsburgh's Esplanade is something very similar to other developments around the nation.

"One project that we're looking at is the wharf in (Washington) D.C., which is a riverfront development," Onufer said.

The project is also expected to generate jobs.

"We're looking at supporting 9,300 jobs, and our operations itself will be 4,500 jobs," Onufer said.

Piatt Companies is expected to invest more than $740 million in the project. It said it is doing everything with community input.

"We're working closely with the community to make sure the goals of their neighborhood plan are being met," Onufer said.

"We're feeling good about continuing to work with the city to make this a really great project," she added.

So, what's next? If the City Planning Commission approves the development on the North Side, it will then go to Pittsburgh City Council for a vote.

In the best-case scenario, ground will be broken on the project in 2025, with the potential completion of phase one anytime between 2027 and 2028.