One dead, one injured in crash in North Park

A man is dead, and a woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in North Park on Saturday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide and Collision Reconstruction units, they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Walter Road in North Park.

Once they arrived on the scene, they located the vehicle and found a man and a woman inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman had to be taken to the hospital.

The woman was last listed in stable condition, but the extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

An early investigation into the crash shows that the man suffered what has been described as a medical event before the crash.

The Allegheny County police are investigating the crash.