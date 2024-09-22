Firefighter taken to the hospital after late-night fire in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after responding to a call in North Huntingdon Township.

According to Westmoreland County dispatch, fire crews were called to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Reed Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The fire burned a hole through part of the siding on the home.

Investigators told KDKA that the firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

It's not known if anyone else was hurt in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest.