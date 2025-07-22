Watch CBS News
One person killed, another injured in head-on crash in North Bethlehem Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning head-on crash in Washington County.

The crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday along Rt. 40 near the intersection with Valleyview Road in North Bethlehem Township, according to dispatchers.

One person has died in the crash and another is being flown by medical helicopter from the scene. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known, dispatchers said.

img-6455.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided head on along Rt. 40 in North Bethlehem Township, Washington County.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Rt. 40 is being closed in both directions as first responders are on the scene and the road is expected to be shut down for a significant amount of time. 

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Washington barracks will be leading the investigation into the deadly crash. 

