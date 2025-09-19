Crash involving North Allegheny school buses on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 8 to hospital

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two North Allegheny School District buses on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum on Friday.

North Allegheny Superintendent Brendan Hyland said in a letter to parents that two buses transporting the marching band to the school's football game at Northwin High School were involved in a crash. The school's football team arrived at the stadium before the crash.

The letter said that while "there were no noticeable injuries," students were evaluated by first responders. Six students with "minor injuries" and two adults were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the district. All other students were treated and released at the scene, the district said.

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two school buses on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum on Sept. 19, 2025. Credit: KDKA

Hyland's letter said the parents of the students on the buses were contacted following the crash.

"The North Allegheny School District genuinely appreciates the professionalism of all of the responders, band volunteers, and district band personnel," the letter said.

Pictures and video from the scene show the two buses, along with EMS personnel, pulled over at the Turnpike's Oakmont Plum Service Plaza. Several students and first responders were seen standing around the vehicles after the crash, which happened around 5:45 p.m.