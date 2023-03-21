Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before Pa. Senate committee for the first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before the Pennsylvania Senate Emergency Preparedness Committee on Monday for the first time since the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Shaw faced questions about the decision to burn off hazardous materials two days after the train derailment.

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Most senators wanted to know who made the final call to do the burnoff.

Shaw said the risk of a catastrophic explosion sending poisonous fumes and shrapnel over a wide area outweighed all other options.

"i saw the smoke plume and i know what it looked like, but it was the right decision to make, and the testing afterward supports that," Shaw told the committee.

The final witness before the committee was a longtime railroad crash investigator, who claimed that workers intentionally ignored warnings about wheels one of the train's cars and says a dispatcher told the crew to keep moving to the train yard in Conway.

Senators promise this won't be their last hearing on the derailment.