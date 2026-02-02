Noah Kahan bringing tour to Pittsburgh's PNC Park this summer

"Stick Season" singer Noah Kahan is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

As part of his North American tour, the Grammy-nominated superstar will stop at PNC Park on Friday, July 3.

The news of his tour comes on the heels of the announcement of his upcoming fourth studio album, "The Great Divide," and his latest single of the same name.

The Great Divide Tour will kick off in Orlando, Florida, on June 11. Kahan will make nearly two dozen stops across North America and wrap up in Seattle on Aug. 30. He'll be joined by Gigi Perez.

"I'm hitting the road this summer. Can't wait to bring The Great Divide Tour to stadiums across North America!" Kahan wrote in a post on Instagram.

"The Great Divide" is the much-anticipated follow-up to "Stick Season." The Vermont singer-songwriter's 2022 album and breakout single propelled him to multiple Grammy nominations, billions of streams and 1.5 million tickets sold in venues around the world, including two sold-out nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's Fenway Park. His last tour brought him to Star Lake in May of 2023.

Fans who want access to the presale need to sign up on Ticketmaster by Thursday, Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Presale starts Tuesday, Feb. 10 at noon local time. Kahan says tickets bought on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be sold on Ticketmaster at face value.

A portion of each ticket from The Great Divide Tour will be donated to Kahan's mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project.