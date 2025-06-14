Protests expected across Western Pennsylvania and the country on Saturday as part of "No Kings"

Protests are expected across the Pittsburgh area today as part of a nationwide demonstration known as "No Kings."

Several gatherings are planned in connection with events in Washington, D.C., and President Trump's birthday.

Meanwhile, local officials say that they're monitoring the situation and preparing as needed. Police have added that they're prepared for anything that may come their way in connection with the many demonstrations planned across Allegheny, Washington, and Butler counties, and beyond.

While most of the demonstrations are expected to take place in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, police, EMS, and firefighters will be on standby.

If you're one of the people headed to these demonstrations or traveling through other demonstration areas, be prepared for potential road closures and traffic delays.

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director, Lee Schmidt, said they've been in contact with protest organizers and have made it clear they will not be tolerating outside groups coming in and causing destruction, something that's been seen recently in Los Angeles.

If violence or property damage occurs, Schmidt said that charges will be filed; however, the goal is for these events to remain peaceful.

"Us and the demonstrators that we've been working with will not tolerate that," Schmidt said during a press conference on Thursday. "They do not want outsiders coming in and engaging in destroying public property or private property. None of us feels that's helpful or sends the right message. It is about being peaceful, getting your First Amendment rights out without destruction of our city."

"I reaffirm that the freedom to freely express our unique views is a core value that defines our democracy," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement on Saturday morning. "The First Amendment guarantees the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and the right to protest. These rights are not only protected, but they are also essential to the continued health and strength of our democracy. I recognize that many in our city feel passionate about the issues facing our country, and I respect and support your right to make your voices heard. Peaceful protest is a powerful tool for change, and throughout our nation's history, it has led to some of our greatest progress. I encourage all those attending planned protests to engage peacefully and responsibly."

These demonstrations aren't just limited to downtown. If you have to travel today, be aware that you may encounter large crowds.

We will have coverage of the demonstrations throughout the region throughout the day on Saturday on air and on KDKA.com.