No-bake cheesecake recipes | Crate Cooking School

This easy, fall dessert is perfect for a cozy night in or an autumn dinner party. Jen Clark, from Crate Cooking School, is sharing her recipes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No-Bake Maple Cheesecake with Pecan Pear Topping

Serves 4-6

For the crust:

2/3 cup finely crushed graham crackers

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For Maple Cheesecake:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For Pecan Pear Topping:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup peeled, chopped pear

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Pinch of salt

½ cup toasted pecans

In a food processor combine the graham cracker crumbs, pecans and melted butter until finely ground. Place a small layer of crust into 4-6 (4-ounce) ramekins or more if using smaller serving vessels.

Beat cream cheese until smooth and no lumps remain, about 2-4 minutes. Add sweetened condensed milk, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla and beat until mixture is smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl, as needed. Divide filling evenly between ramekins. Place on a baking sheet and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for a half hour.

Pecan Pear Topping - In a small fry pan over medium heat, melt butter and cook pear, cranberries, maple syrup, spices, and lemon juice for 5-8 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in salt and pecans. Spoon warm (or room temperature) topping over chilled cheesecake!

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake with Maple Whipped Cream

Serves 4-6

For the crust:

2/3 cup finely crushed graham crackers

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For Pumpkin Cheesecake:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For Maple Whipped Cream:

1 cup chilled heavy cream

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

In a food processor combine the graham cracker crumbs, pecans and melted butter until finely ground. Place a small layer of crust into 4-6 (4-ounce) ramekins or more if using smaller serving vessels.

Beat cream cheese until smooth and no lumps remain, about 2-4 minutes. Add sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar and vanilla and beat until mixture is smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl, as needed. Divide filling evenly between ramekins. Place on a baking sheet and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for a half hour.

To make Maple Whipped Cream:

Place all ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and whip until stiff peaks form. Use a piping bag to decorate the cheesecake before serving.