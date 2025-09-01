Watch CBS News
Local News

These Pittsburgh-area colleges have the best food, according to a new ranking

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A ranking for the best college food in Pennsylvania includes several schools in the Pittsburgh area. 

Niche published its "2026 Best College Food in Pennsylvania" list, highlighting colleges that offer on-campus dining options better than their peers. 

Niche ranked 107 colleges in Pennsylvania this year, giving each a letter grade for "overall niche grade" and "campus food." Of the schools from the Pittsburgh area that were included in the 107, La Roche University in Pittsburgh was No. 9 in the Keystone State. Five other colleges in the Pittsburgh area were in the top 20. 

Below is a list of the top 20 colleges in Pennsylvania with the best food, according to Niche.

Best college food in Pennsylvania

  1. Muhlenberg College 
  2. University of Scranton
  3. Pennsylvania College of Technology 
  4. Temple University
  5. Commonwealth University - Bloomsburg 
  6. Lackawanna College
  7. Penn State University 
  8. Gettysburg College
  9. La Roche University 
  10. Penn State Schuylkill 
  11. Messiah University
  12. Seton Hill University 
  13. PennWest California
  14. Moore College of Arts and Design 
  15. Bryn Mawr College
  16. Robert Morris University
  17. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  18. Slippery Rock University 
  19. Penn State Abington
  20. King's College

Niche explains methodology 

Niche said its rankings were determined by analyzing meal plan costs and student reviews. The same methodology was used to find the grades for each school. 

"Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding on-campus dining—students can easily access healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences," Niche said of its methodology. 

More college food rankings

In July, the University of Pittsburgh's The Eatery won the National Association of College & University Food Service's Loyal E. Horton Dining Award for best residential dining facility of the year.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue