These Pittsburgh-area colleges have the best food, according to a new ranking

A ranking for the best college food in Pennsylvania includes several schools in the Pittsburgh area.

Niche published its "2026 Best College Food in Pennsylvania" list, highlighting colleges that offer on-campus dining options better than their peers.

Niche ranked 107 colleges in Pennsylvania this year, giving each a letter grade for "overall niche grade" and "campus food." Of the schools from the Pittsburgh area that were included in the 107, La Roche University in Pittsburgh was No. 9 in the Keystone State. Five other colleges in the Pittsburgh area were in the top 20.

Below is a list of the top 20 colleges in Pennsylvania with the best food, according to Niche.

Best college food in Pennsylvania

Muhlenberg College University of Scranton Pennsylvania College of Technology Temple University Commonwealth University - Bloomsburg Lackawanna College Penn State University Gettysburg College La Roche University Penn State Schuylkill Messiah University Seton Hill University PennWest California Moore College of Arts and Design Bryn Mawr College Robert Morris University Indiana University of Pennsylvania Slippery Rock University Penn State Abington King's College



Niche explains methodology

Niche said its rankings were determined by analyzing meal plan costs and student reviews. The same methodology was used to find the grades for each school.

"Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding on-campus dining—students can easily access healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences," Niche said of its methodology.

More college food rankings

In July, the University of Pittsburgh's The Eatery won the National Association of College & University Food Service's Loyal E. Horton Dining Award for best residential dining facility of the year.