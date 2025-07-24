Pitt's dining hall recognized as best in country

The University of Pittsburgh's dining hall was recently recognized as the best in the nation.

Pitt's The Eatery won the National Association of College & University Food Service's Loyal E. Horton Dining Award for best residential dining facility of the year. The association says the awards recognize "operational excellence and innovation in dining."

According to The Eatery's submission, the dining hall has 10 distinct concepts, from Latin American to Asian to comfort food. The menus change for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Eatery was up against several other candidates. The University of Alabama came in second and Carleton University came in third.

"These awards celebrate the people and programs shaping the future of collegiate dining," NACUFS president and CEO Robert Nelson said in a press release. "From sustainability to nutrition to innovation, our members are building stronger, more responsive foodservice communities that reflect the evolving needs of today's students."

Cal Poly, Boston College, Brigham Young University - Hawaii, Duke University, University of Florida, University of Texas and Washington and Lee University also won Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards. The University of Maryland and University of North Carolina - Charlotte won awards for nutrition and the University of Vermont and Georgia State University won awards for sustainability.