Newborn babies at Pittsburgh-area hospital dress up in handmade Hershey Kisses hats for Valentine's Day

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh-area hospital are celebrating their first Valentine's Day in adorable handmade hats inspired by Hershey Kisses.

Photos of babies at UPMC Magee-Womens at UPMC Washington showed babies in crocheted hats and onesies that read "new around here."

The hats were "handmade with love" and donated by Saint James and Saint Katharine Drexel Parishes, UPMC Washington said in a Facebook post.

"Thoughtful gestures like these help us share the love and celebrate the caring community around us," the post said.

It's not the first time UPMC has dressed up newborn babies to celebrate. They rang in the holiday season in gingerbread hats, welcomed the U.S. Open at Oakmont with special gear, and there were cute floral outfits for Mother's Day.

UPMC Magee-Womens recently expanded into Washington after UPMC and Washington Health System merged in 2024.

You can see all the cute Valentine's Day photos below.

