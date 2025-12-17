Newborn babies at Pittsburgh hospital dress up in matching onesies and handmade gingerbread hats

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are getting in the holiday spirit, dressing up in adorable matching onesies and handmade hats.

Babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up in holiday outfits complete with gingerbread cookie hats that were crocheted by nurses and other volunteers.

Dubbed "The Cookie Crew," UPMC said the newborns are "baking up baby-sized joy as the hospital celebrates the holidays."

It's not the first time UPMC has dressed up newborn babies to celebrate. They welcomed the U.S. Open at Oakmont with special gear, and there were cute floral outfits for Mother's Day.

You can see the photos below.

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are getting in the holiday spirit, dressing up in adorable matching onesies and handmade hats. (Photo: KDKA)

Babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up in holiday outfits complete with gingerbread cookie hats that were crocheted by nurses and other volunteers. (Photo: UPMC)

Dubbed "The Cookie Crew," UPMC said the newborns are "baking up baby-sized joy as the hospital celebrates the holidays." (Photo: UPMC)

