UPMC's merger with Washington Health System becomes official

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - UPMC's acquisition of Washington Health System has become official.

Washington Health System announced on Saturday that it has officially joined UPMC and will now be known as UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene.

"We are elated that the affiliation is complete and look forward to starting a new chapter of collaboration with UPMC," said Brook Ward, president of UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene. "This affiliation protects the vitality of an essential community asset and solidifies a healthy future for Washington and Greene counties for generations to come."

The announcement comes just days after Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry signed off on an agreement of voluntary compliance with UPMC that ensures protections will be in place for patients and employees.

"This transaction will keep Washington Hospital open and available to thousands of Pennsylvanians," Attorney General Henry said. "It is essential that the transaction promotes the interests of patients, hospital employees, and the community. My office did a comprehensive review and reached this agreement with UPMC and Washington Health Care Services to ensure those protections are in place."

One year ago, the Washington Health System Boards of Directors announced an affiliation agreement with UPMC and now it becomes official.

As part of the agreement signed on earlier this week, UPMC will invest at least $300 million over 10 years to enhance services and upgrade the facilities in Washington and Greene.

"UPMC has a long, successful track record of affiliations with like-minded organizations. We know how essential these hospitals are to this region to preserve needed health care services and livelihoods of thousands touched by them, and we are thrilled to welcome UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene to UPMC," said Leslie C. Davis, president and CEO of UPMC.

Washington Health System has said that the affiliation does not affect access for community members to WHS hospitals or doctors and that UPMC will continue to honor the contracts in place.