Theater program about Alex Scott's story coming to Pittsburgh

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new theater program for kids in Pittsburgh presents its first show this weekend about the true story of Alex Scott.  

Chances are that you've heard about Alex's Lemonade Stand. The play is based on the story of how Alex, who suffered a rare childhood cancer, created the lemonade stand to raise money for charity.  

Her family eventually developed the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Cancer, which has now raised more than $200 million and funded 1,000 medical research projects.          

"The Amazing Lemonade Girl" is geared for kids ages 5 to 11 and is at the New Hazlett Theater near the Children's Museum on the North Side.  It's part of a new program called Prime Stage Sprouts, which will bring books to life on stage for elementary-aged students and their families.  There's a sensory-friendly show on June 19.

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 5:44 PM

