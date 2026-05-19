Police searching for suspect wanted for intentionally setting fire in Westmoreland County

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a man who is being accused of intentionally setting a fire in New Kensington earlier this year.

Back in March, multiple people were sent to the hospital, and two families were displaced after a fire broke out at a duplex on McCargo Street. At the time of the fire, the New Kensington Fire Department's Fire Chief Ed Saliba said the fire had reached over 1,000 degrees, and flames came shooting through the doorway of the home.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was determined that the fire had been set intentionally.

Surveillance footage during the investigation showed a suspect walking toward the duplex just before the fire started. A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined that the fire was set intentionally using a "direct flame device" to ignite the fire.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Mohamed of Pittsburgh.

A mugshot of the suspect, Anthony Mohamed Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office

He is being charged with six counts of attempted homicide, and individual charges of aggravated arson, arson, risking catastrophe, burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and nine counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The district attorney's office said that Mohamed is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the New Kensington Police Department.

They're asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or if they see him, to contact 911 or the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7533.