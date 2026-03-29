Duplex fire in Westmoreland County sends multiple people to the hospital

Just before 8:00 on Sunday morning, flames broke out in a duplex home in New Kensington along McCargo Street. Two families were living in both the front and back of the home when the fire started.

Fortunately, both made it out.

"I first heard screams. I didn't know there was a fire, but then when I knew, I'm like, 'Oh, is there kids in the house?'" said Khalil Jennings, who witnessed the fire.

Within eight minutes, the New Kensington fire department arrived and was met with heavy flames at the back of the house. The fire started at the back of the home, but the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

New Kensington Fire Department's Fire Chief Ed Saliba said the fire reached well over one thousand degrees and was shooting through the doorway of the home.

"Everything was totally disintegrated. The aluminum windows melted right out," said Chief Saliba.

Fortunately, fire crews only had to focus on getting the fire out as the two families were able to escape on their own.

"Before the fire was blowing out of the side door, the husband jumped off the roof, and the wife threw the three kids down to him. He got them to safety, and when she jumped, she broke her leg," said Chief Saliba.

All five family members who lived in the back of the home went to the hospital, along with a woman who lived in the front part of the home. All people were able to survive with no life-threatening injuries.

"I'm just glad everyone made it out safe. I see a lot of kids over here every day," said Khalil Jennings.

"It was about the kids. I know these kids here, so it was really about the kids," said neighbor Isaac Lozito.