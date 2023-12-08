Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster has breakout game against Steelers in return to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a breakout game on Thursday in his return to the Steel City.

Smith-Schuster caught four passes for 90 yards in the New England Patriots' win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium during "Thursday Night Football."

The seventh-year wide receiver's 90 receiving yards set a season high and was the most receiving yards he has had in a game since Oct. 23, 2022, when he caught seven passes for 124 yards and one score as a Kansas City Chief against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thursday's season-best performance for Smith-Schuster started on the game's first drive with a 37-yard reception from quarterback Bailey Zappe. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, who cited ESPN Stats and Info, the 37-yard completion to Smith-Schuster was New England's first completion of 30-plus air yards this season.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) of the New England Patriots celebrates after a reception in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

The big play helped New England take a 7-0 lead on a pass from Zappe to running back Ezekiel Elliott. It was the Patriots' first opening-drive touchdown of the season.

"JuJu had some really big plays today," Elliott said after the game, according to the team's website. "Two of the bigger plays of the game. I know it feels good for him to be able to come back and make plays where he was drafted and get a win. I'm super happy for JuJu."

Smith-Schuster also helped Zappe have a night to remember. The quarterback threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns to help New England snap a five-game losing streak.

After the game, Smith-Schuster posted about his night on X, formerly Twitter.

"Great to get the W, and great to be back in this city," he posted.

"It means a lot," Smith-Schuster said after the game, according to the team's website. "Honestly, started my career here and coming back here and getting a 'W.' Love being on this side of the ball, I'll tell you that."

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 draft.

While playing in Pittsburgh from 2017 to 2021, he caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.