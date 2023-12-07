Patriots score their first opening-drive touchdown of the season

BOSTON -- It only took 14 weeks into the season, but the Patriots have finally scored an opening-drive touchdown.

After being shut out against the Chargers last Sunday, New England's offense went the distance on their opening drive against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Bailey Zappe and company orchestrated an 8-play, 75-yard drive to find paydirt and give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.

The biggest play of the drive was a 37-yard connection between Zappe and former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster, which got the Patriots to the Pittsburgh 26-yard line.

Five plays later, Zappe hit Ezekiel Elliott with a short pass that the veteran running back took in for an 11-yard score. Elliott had 23 yards on two receptions on the drive.

Zappe was the team's leading rusher on the drive, scampering 11 yards on a third-and-nine to keep the drive alive for the Patriots. The QB was 3-for-4 for 60 yards through the air.

Al Michaels called it, "a stunning beginning" on the game's broadcast, which was an understatement. The Patriots scored just 13 points in their previous three games, and weren't expected to do much offensively against the Steelers' defense.

But the Patriots had other plans, putting together one of their best drives of the season. Especially for a team that had very little success putting up points right after the opening kickoff.

The Patriots' offense have had six of its opening drives end in punts so far this season, including five following a three-and-out. Four other opening drives ended with a field goal, while Week 1's opening drive ended with a pick-six and Week 9's first possession ended on downs after 11 plays.

Thursday night's score was just New England's second touchdown since Nov. 5.