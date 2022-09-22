Nearly 400 brand new coats given to Westmoreland County students

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 400 brand new coats were handed out to kids in Westmoreland County Thursday.

Diversified Energy donated the coats to students at Monessen Elementary Center in partnership with the nonprofit Operation Warm.

"We don't the kids or the parents to be concerned on providing coats, we want to do that for them. We want them to focus on their education," said Diversified Energy Director of Operations Jason Mounts.

Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm has helped more than 4.5 million children. The initiative will host several more gifting events this fall, giving more than 4,000 students new coats overall.