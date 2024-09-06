New charges filed against suspect accused of attacking 2 Jewish students on Pitt's campus

New charges filed against suspect accused of attacking Jewish students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about the man who attacked two Jewish students at Pitt last week.

According to court documents, Jarrett Buba also threw a glass bottle at a vehicle a day before the attack. That incident happened along South Craig Street and two people were inside the vehicle at the time.

The two victims alerted Carnegie Mellon University police who proceeded to search the area immediately after but were unable to find Buba.

He is now facing harassment charges along with aggravated assault charges stemming from the incident near CMU.

Surveillance video from the time of the alleged assault showed Buba walking with the green bottle in his hand.

The victims said they made eye contact with Buba as they were driving by and he had a smile on his face before he yelled and rushed them.

Buba then proceeded to throw the bottle, but missed and ultimately hit a vehicle going to the other direction.

Last week, Buba was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked two Jewish students on Pitt's campus.

Police reported two Jewish students were hit by a glass bottle. The students, both of whom were wearing yarmulkas, told police they were hit from behind — one in the neck, the other on his cheek.