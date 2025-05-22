Neal Shipley gets exemption to compete in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament

Neal Shipley will be making his second PGA Tour start of his golf career on Thursday after receiving an exemption to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shipley, a Mt. Lebanon native, became a fan favorite around the golf world last year when he earned low amateur honors at the Masters and at the U.S. Open and has since turned professional and is competing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

When the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway on Thursday, Shipley will tee off at 2:29 p.m. alongside Kris Ventura and Jesper Svensson.

Last month, Shipley earned his first professional win when he outlasted Seungtaek Lee in a five-hole playoff to win the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida.

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 03: Neal Shipley of the United States looks on from the second hole during the third round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2025 on May 03, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Shipley currently sits in 5th place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. If he's able to finish the season inside the top 20, he'll earn a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

In addition to trying to earn his PGA Tour card, Shipley is also aiming to qualify and earn a spot to compete in the upcoming 125th playing of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Shipley received an exemption into final qualifying, where he will compete for a shot to qualify on June 2 for a spot in golf's toughest test, being held in his hometown for a record 10th time.

If he's able to qualify for the U.S. Open, he'll be in the field of players teeing it up starting on June 12.